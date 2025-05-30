Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc (VRTX) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: VRTX) has dropped by -1.28 compared to previous close of 447.09. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.69% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-30 that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX ) Bernstein 41st Annual Strategic Decisions Conference May 30, 2025 8:00 AM ET Company Participants Reshma Kewalramani – President & CEO Conference Call Participants Will Pickering – Bernstein Will Pickering All right. Well, I think we can get started.

Is It Worth Investing in Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: VRTX) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for VRTX is 0.42. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for VRTX is 256.00M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.88% of that float. On May 30, 2025, VRTX’s average trading volume was 1.72M shares.

VRTX’s Market Performance

The stock of Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc (VRTX) has seen a 1.69% increase in the past week, with a -13.38% drop in the past month, and a -8.01% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.98% for VRTX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.59% for VRTX’s stock, with a -5.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VRTX

Leerink Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VRTX reach a price target of $503. The rating they have provided for VRTX stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on May 06th, 2025.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Overweight” to VRTX, setting the target price at $535 in the report published on April 22nd of the current year.

VRTX Trading at -6.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.06%, as shares sank -11.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRTX rose by +1.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $443.99. In addition, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc saw 9.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRTX starting from LR 2019 Benefit Trust, who proposed sale 170 shares at the price of $447.18 back on May 21 ’25. After this action, LR 2019 Benefit Trust now owns shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc, valued at $76,021 using the latest closing price.

SR 2019 Benefit Trust, the Director of Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc, proposed sale 170 shares at $447.18 during a trade that took place back on May 21 ’25, which means that SR 2019 Benefit Trust is holding shares at $76,021 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.07 for the present operating margin

0.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc stands at -0.09. The total capital return value is set at -0.04. Equity return is now at value -5.64, with -4.23 for asset returns.

Based on Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc (VRTX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.09 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.59. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.1. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -32.0.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 486.3 million with net debt to EBITDA at 39.65. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.95. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.15for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.65.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc (VRTX) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.