Verint Systems, Inc (VRNT) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Verint Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: VRNT) has seen a rise in its stock price by 3.65 in relation to its previous close of 17.25. However, the company has experienced a 8.04% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-28 that MELVILLE, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– #AI–Verint® (NASDAQ: VRNT), The CX Automation Company™, today announced it signed a $13 million multi-year deal agreement with one of the top U.S. insurance companies. The deal includes several AI-powered bots to increase workforce capacity across its customer experience (CX) operations of 6,500 agents, with plans to scale deployment to more than 12,000 agents across the enterprise. The new workforce capacity will be achieved using Verint bots to automate repetitive.

Is It Worth Investing in Verint Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: VRNT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Verint Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: VRNT) is above average at 18.34x. The 36-month beta value for VRNT is also noteworthy at 1.43. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for VRNT is 59.12M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.22% of that float. The average trading volume of VRNT on May 30, 2025 was 859.04K shares.

VRNT’s Market Performance

VRNT’s stock has seen a 8.04% increase for the week, with a -2.13% drop in the past month and a -20.11% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.51% for Verint Systems, Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.93% for VRNT’s stock, with a -24.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VRNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VRNT stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for VRNT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VRNT in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $30 based on the research report published on March 27, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “In-line” to VRNT, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on September 07th of the previous year.

VRNT Trading at 0.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.17%, as shares surge +1.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRNT rose by +8.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.71. In addition, Verint Systems, Inc saw -34.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRNT starting from FANTE PETER, who sale 9,439 shares at the price of $16.50 back on Apr 15 ’25. After this action, FANTE PETER now owns 20,450 shares of Verint Systems, Inc, valued at $155,744 using the latest closing price.

FANTE PETER, the Officer of Verint Systems, Inc, proposed sale 9,439 shares at $16.25 during a trade that took place back on Apr 15 ’25, which means that FANTE PETER is holding shares at $153,384 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.12 for the present operating margin

0.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Verint Systems, Inc stands at 0.09. The total capital return value is set at 0.06. Equity return is now at value 6.35, with 3.64 for asset returns.

Based on Verint Systems, Inc (VRNT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.25 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.35. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.34. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 10.45.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 155.61 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.5. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.08for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.4. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.

Conclusion

In summary, Verint Systems, Inc (VRNT) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.