United Homes Group Inc (UHG) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of United Homes Group Inc (UHG) has gone up by 43.65% for the week, with a 27.45% rise in the past month and a -27.58% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.21% for UHG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 34.02% for UHG’s stock, with a -40.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in United Homes Group Inc (NASDAQ: UHG) Right Now?

United Homes Group Inc (NASDAQ: UHG) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 3.90x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.06.

The public float for UHG is 11.72M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.84% of that float. On May 30, 2025, the average trading volume of UHG was 217.48K shares.

UHG) stock’s latest price update

United Homes Group Inc (NASDAQ: UHG) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 7.88 compared to its previous closing price of 2.41. However, the company has seen a gain of 43.65% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-19 that COLUMBIA, S.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–United Homes Group, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: UHG) today announced the appointment of John G. (Jack) Micenko, Jr., as Chief Executive Officer of the Company and Jeremy Pyle as co-Chief Operating Officer of the Company, and simultaneously therewith announced that its Board of Directors has appointed a special committee comprised solely of independent directors and initiated a review of strategic alternatives in order to explore ways to maximize shareholder va.

UHG Trading at 10.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UHG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.63%, as shares surge +33.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UHG rose by +43.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.94. In addition, United Homes Group Inc saw -38.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UHG starting from Lincks Maigan Nieri, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $1.95 back on May 22 ’25. After this action, Lincks Maigan Nieri now owns 50,000 shares of United Homes Group Inc, valued at $97,500 using the latest closing price.

Lincks Maigan Nieri, the 10% Owner of United Homes Group Inc, purchase 33,330 shares at $2.00 during a trade that took place back on May 27 ’25, which means that Lincks Maigan Nieri is holding 197,801 shares at $66,660 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UHG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.01 for the present operating margin

0.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for United Homes Group Inc stands at 0.09. The total capital return value is set at 0.02. Equity return is now at value 97.48, with 14.51 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 39.01 million with net debt to EBITDA at -4.4. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 63.61for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.96.

Conclusion

To sum up, United Homes Group Inc (UHG) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.