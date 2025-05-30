uniQure N.V (QURE) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

uniQure N.V (NASDAQ: QURE)’s stock price has plunge by -0.93relation to previous closing price of 15.04. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -3.87% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-28 that uniQure recently divested from its Lexington facility to Genezen and freed $25 million while significantly reducing its operating costs. At the same time, AMT-130 has received the FDA’s Breakthrough Therapy, RMAT, Fast-Track, and Orphan Drug status with Accelerated Approval via cUHDRS. Similarly, QURE is building MRI-guided infusion centers, payer-access teams, and a US Center of Excellence network. All of these moves prove management’s high confidence in AMT-130.

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for QURE is 0.09. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for QURE is 49.67M and currently, short sellers hold a 14.18% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of QURE on May 30, 2025 was 1.79M shares.

QURE’s Market Performance

The stock of uniQure N.V (QURE) has seen a -3.87% decrease in the past week, with a 7.50% rise in the past month, and a 23.45% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.82% for QURE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.75% for QURE’s stock, with a 40.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QURE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QURE stocks, with Chardan Capital Markets repeating the rating for QURE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for QURE in the upcoming period, according to Chardan Capital Markets is $38 based on the research report published on April 01, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to QURE, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on October 10th of the previous year.

QURE Trading at 16.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QURE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.15%, as shares surge +0.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QURE fell by -3.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +108.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.96. In addition, uniQure N.V saw -15.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QURE starting from Kapusta Matthew C, who sale 28,341 shares at the price of $10.29 back on Mar 04 ’25. After this action, Kapusta Matthew C now owns 651,454 shares of uniQure N.V, valued at $291,629 using the latest closing price.

Abi-Saab Walid, the Chief Medical Officer of uniQure N.V, sale 1,350 shares at $10.29 during a trade that took place back on Mar 04 ’25, which means that Abi-Saab Walid is holding 151,903 shares at $13,891 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QURE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.55 for the present operating margin

0.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for uniQure N.V stands at -10.77. The total capital return value is set at -0.3. Equity return is now at value -241.16, with -31.64 for asset returns.

Based on uniQure N.V (QURE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.66 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -2.51. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.97. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -5.31.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -160.75 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.98. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 32.91. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.56for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.99.

Conclusion

In conclusion, uniQure N.V (QURE) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.