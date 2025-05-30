Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of Woodside Energy Group Ltd ADR’s (WDS) Stock

In the past week, WDS stock has gone up by 4.43%, with a monthly gain of 11.04% and a quarterly plunge of -6.32%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.65%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.79% for Woodside Energy Group Ltd ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.49% for WDS stock, with a simple moving average of -6.52% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Woodside Energy Group Ltd ADR (NYSE: WDS) Right Now?

Woodside Energy Group Ltd ADR (NYSE: WDS) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 7.70x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.69. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for WDS is 1.90B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.12% of that float. On May 30, 2025, the average trading volume of WDS was 1.03M shares.

WDS stock's latest price update

Woodside Energy Group Ltd ADR (NYSE: WDS)’s stock price has plunge by -1.10relation to previous closing price of 14.54. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 4.43% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. wsj.com reported 2025-05-13 that Woodside Energy floated the possibility of Saudi Arabian Oil Co., known as Aramco, buying a stake in its newly approved Louisiana LNG project after signing a collaboration agreement with the giant producer.

WDS Trading at 6.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WDS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.65%, as shares surge +11.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WDS rose by +4.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.76. In addition, Woodside Energy Group Ltd ADR saw -7.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WDS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.25 for the present operating margin

0.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Woodside Energy Group Ltd ADR stands at 0.15. The total capital return value is set at 0.06. Equity return is now at value 10.23, with 6.12 for asset returns.

Based on Woodside Energy Group Ltd ADR (WDS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.25 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.48.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 9.5 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.97. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.77. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.7for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.29.

Conclusion

To sum up, Woodside Energy Group Ltd ADR (WDS) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.