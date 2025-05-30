Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of Intuit Inc’s (INTU) Stock

The stock of Intuit Inc (INTU) has seen a 14.73% increase in the past week, with a 21.51% gain in the past month, and a 26.12% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.13% for INTU. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.85% for INTU stock, with a simple moving average of 21.02% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) is 61.62x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for INTU is 1.28. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 9 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for INTU is 271.60M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.37% of that float. On May 30, 2025, INTU’s average trading volume was 1.85M shares.

INTU) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) has increased by 0.37 when compared to last closing price of 754.45. Despite this, the company has experienced a 14.73% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-29 that Intuit (INTU) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

Analysts’ Opinion of INTU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INTU stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for INTU by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for INTU in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $699 based on the research report published on April 23, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Scotiabank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see INTU reach a price target of $700. The rating they have provided for INTU stocks is “Sector Outperform” according to the report published on April 17th, 2025.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to INTU, setting the target price at $660 in the report published on March 05th of the current year.

INTU Trading at 20.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INTU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.59%, as shares surge +20.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INTU rose by +14.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $671.00. In addition, Intuit Inc saw 20.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INTU starting from COOK SCOTT D, who sale 72,442 shares at the price of $741.29 back on May 27 ’25. After this action, COOK SCOTT D now owns 6,063,495 shares of Intuit Inc, valued at $53,700,409 using the latest closing price.

McLean Kerry J, the EVP, Gen. Counsel & Corp. Sec. of Intuit Inc, sale 16,700 shares at $729.16 during a trade that took place back on May 27 ’25, which means that McLean Kerry J is holding 23,101 shares at $12,177,029 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INTU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.22 for the present operating margin

0.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Intuit Inc stands at 0.18. The total capital return value is set at 0.16. Equity return is now at value 17.84, with 10.18 for asset returns.

Based on Intuit Inc (INTU), the company’s capital structure generated 0.28 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.84. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.38. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 14.97.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 4.58 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.98. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.95for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Intuit Inc (INTU) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.