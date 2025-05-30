Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of American Water Works Co. Inc’s (AWK) Stock

In the past week, AWK stock has gone down by -1.35%, with a monthly decline of -2.96% and a quarterly surge of 5.61%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.21%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.10% for American Water Works Co. Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.11% for AWK stock, with a simple moving average of 2.87% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in American Water Works Co. Inc (NYSE: AWK) Right Now?

American Water Works Co. Inc (NYSE: AWK) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 25.77x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.70. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for AWK is 194.48M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.32% of that float. On May 30, 2025, the average trading volume of AWK was 1.59M shares.

American Water Works Co. Inc (NYSE: AWK)'s stock price has declined by 0.48% in relation to previous closing price of 140.87. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.35% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-29 that Pennsylvania American Water announced it has completed its acquisition of Audubon Water Company (Audubon). The newly acquired water system serves approximately 2,900 customer connections in Lower Providence Township in Montgomery County.

Analysts’ Opinion of AWK

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AWK reach a price target of $138. The rating they have provided for AWK stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on April 22nd, 2025.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to AWK, setting the target price at $129 in the report published on January 07th of the current year.

AWK Trading at -1.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AWK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.21%, as shares sank -3.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AWK fell by -1.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $143.13. In addition, American Water Works Co. Inc saw 13.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AWK starting from Norton Cheryl, who sale 4,647 shares at the price of $138.16 back on Nov 22 ’24. After this action, Norton Cheryl now owns 17,552 shares of American Water Works Co. Inc, valued at $642,018 using the latest closing price.

Norton Cheryl, the Officer of American Water Works Co. Inc, proposed sale 4,647 shares at $138.16 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22 ’24, which means that Norton Cheryl is holding shares at $642,022 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AWK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.37 for the present operating margin

0.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Water Works Co. Inc stands at 0.22. The total capital return value is set at 0.06. Equity return is now at value 10.43, with 3.33 for asset returns.

Based on American Water Works Co. Inc (AWK), the company’s capital structure generated 0.58 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.14. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.38. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.24.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 2.67 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 5.31. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.72. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.55for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.49.

Conclusion

To sum up, American Water Works Co. Inc (AWK) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.