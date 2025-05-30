Understanding the 4.27% Volatility Levels of U.S. Energy Corp’s (USEG) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of U.S. Energy Corp (USEG) has gone up by 3.20% for the week, with a 15.18% rise in the past month and a -19.38% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.27% for USEG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.68% for USEG’s stock, with a -11.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in U.S. Energy Corp (NASDAQ: USEG) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.53.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for USEG is 10.35M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.89% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of USEG on May 30, 2025 was 273.59K shares.

The stock of U.S. Energy Corp (NASDAQ: USEG) has decreased by -5.15 when compared to last closing price of 1.36.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.20% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-12 that US Energy (NASDAQ:USEG ) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 12, 2025 9:00 AM ET Company Participants Mason McGuire – Vice President, Finance and Strategy Ryan Smith – Chief Executive Officer Mark Zajac – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Tom Kerr – Zacks Small-Cap Research Operator Greetings, and welcome to the U.S. Energy Corporation’s First Quarter 2025 Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode.

Analysts’ Opinion of USEG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for USEG stocks, with Johnson Rice repeating the rating for USEG by listing it as a “Accumulate.” The predicted price for USEG in the upcoming period, according to Johnson Rice is $3.75 based on the research report published on October 26, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

Global Hunter Securities gave a rating of “Accumulate” to USEG, setting the target price at $4.50 in the report published on May 14th of the previous year.

USEG Trading at 8.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought USEG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.30%, as shares surge +15.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, USEG rose by +3.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1980. In addition, U.S. Energy Corp saw -20.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at USEG starting from Smith Ryan Lewis, who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $1.19 back on May 20 ’25. After this action, Smith Ryan Lewis now owns 1,172,539 shares of U.S. Energy Corp, valued at $2,975 using the latest closing price.

Smith Ryan Lewis, the CEO of U.S. Energy Corp, purchase 2,000 shares at $1.09 during a trade that took place back on May 13 ’25, which means that Smith Ryan Lewis is holding 1,170,039 shares at $2,180 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for USEG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.02 for the present operating margin

0.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for U.S. Energy Corp stands at -1.11. The total capital return value is set at -0.38. Equity return is now at value -55.07, with -30.70 for asset returns.

Based on U.S. Energy Corp (USEG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.02 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 9.2. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.02. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -48.8.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -16.82 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.16. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, U.S. Energy Corp (USEG) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.