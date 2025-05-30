Understanding the 2.84% Volatility Levels of Kyndryl Holdings Inc’s (KD) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD) has gone up by 0.23% for the week, with a 20.83% rise in the past month and a 4.53% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.84% for KD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.17% for KD stock, with a simple moving average of 24.75% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Kyndryl Holdings Inc (NYSE: KD) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Kyndryl Holdings Inc (NYSE: KD) is above average at 38.14x. The 36-month beta value for KD is also noteworthy at 2.03. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for KD is 229.18M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.17% of that float. The average trading volume of KD on May 30, 2025 was 2.32M shares.

KD) stock’s latest price update

Kyndryl Holdings Inc (NYSE: KD)’s stock price has increased by 0.56 compared to its previous closing price of 39.22. However, the company has seen a 0.23% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-05-29 that 71% of business leaders say their workforces are not ready to successfully leverage AI CEOs and CIOs/CTOs have different views on AI’s workforce impact A small group – 14% of companies – is deploying AI for commercial use while future-proofing their workforces NEW YORK, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — A new global study released today by Kyndryl (NYSE: KD), a leading provider of mission-critical enterprise technology services, found that only a small number of organizations have taken steps to align their workforce strategies with the growth of AI technology. Those that have done so have positioned themselves ahead in the race to deliver positive return on investments in the technology.

Analysts’ Opinion of KD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KD stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for KD by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for KD in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $37 based on the research report published on November 22, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KD reach a price target of $40. The rating they have provided for KD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 22nd, 2024.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to KD, setting the target price at $33 in the report published on June 27th of the previous year.

KD Trading at 15.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.89%, as shares surge +21.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KD rose by +0.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +74.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.86. In addition, Kyndryl Holdings Inc saw 13.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KD starting from Khurana Vineet, who sale 55,465 shares at the price of $42.81 back on Feb 06 ’25. After this action, Khurana Vineet now owns 43,877 shares of Kyndryl Holdings Inc, valued at $2,374,491 using the latest closing price.

Sebold Edward, the General Counsel and Secretary of Kyndryl Holdings Inc, sale 27,500 shares at $42.83 during a trade that took place back on Feb 06 ’25, which means that Sebold Edward is holding 132,818 shares at $1,177,782 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.02 for the present operating margin

0.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kyndryl Holdings Inc stands at 0.02. The total capital return value is set at 0.15. Equity return is now at value 12.09, with 1.32 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 52.1for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 7.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.87.

Conclusion

In summary, Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.