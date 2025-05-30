Understanding the 2.39% Volatility Levels of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc’s (HASI) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc (HASI) has seen a -5.42% decrease in the past week, with a -0.04% drop in the past month, and a -10.57% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.39% for HASI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.69% for HASI’s stock, with a simple moving average of -13.89% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc (NYSE: HASI) Right Now?

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc (NYSE: HASI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HASI is 1.70. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for HASI is 119.25M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.83% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HASI on May 30, 2025 was 1.26M shares.

The stock price of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc (NYSE: HASI) has jumped by 0.51 compared to previous close of 25.33. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -5.42% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-24 that The recent market selloff in dividend stocks, especially REITs and utilities, presents attractive buying opportunities despite broader indices holding up. The House budget bill’s rapid rollback of clean energy tax credits triggered a sharp selloff in renewables, but I see this as a long-term buying opportunity. I remain optimistic about renewables due to resilient demand, potential Senate moderation, and likely reinstatement of subsidies if Democrats regain power.

Analysts’ Opinion of HASI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HASI stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for HASI by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for HASI in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $33 based on the research report published on February 27, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HASI reach a price target of $40. The rating they have provided for HASI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 06th, 2025.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to HASI, setting the target price at $36 in the report published on January 08th of the current year.

HASI Trading at -3.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HASI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.02%, as shares surge +1.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HASI fell by -5.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.44. In addition, HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc saw -5.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HASI starting from Pangburn Marc T., who purchase 3,500 shares at the price of $28.71 back on Nov 11 ’24. After this action, Pangburn Marc T. now owns 56,791 shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc, valued at $100,485 using the latest closing price.

Eckel Jeffrey, the Executive Chair of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc, sale 109,670 shares at $34.92 during a trade that took place back on Sep 13 ’24, which means that Eckel Jeffrey is holding 473,049 shares at $3,829,676 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HASI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.7 for the present operating margin

0.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc stands at 0.0. The total capital return value is set at 8.05. Equity return is now at value 5.73, with 1.86 for asset returns.

Based on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc (HASI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.66 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.01. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.97. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 236.33.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 274.83 million with net debt to EBITDA at 526.13. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 26.97for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 11.01.

Conclusion

In conclusion, HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc (HASI) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.