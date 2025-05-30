Understanding the 1.11% Volatility Levels of Universal Corp’s (UVV) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Universal Corp (UVV) has gone up by 13.73% for the week, with a 14.37% rise in the past month and a 24.31% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.11% for UVV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.83% for UVV stock, with a simple moving average of 23.50% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Universal Corp (NYSE: UVV) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Universal Corp (NYSE: UVV) is above average at 17.63x. The 36-month beta value for UVV is also noteworthy at 0.73. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for UVV is 23.77M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.76% of that float. The average trading volume of UVV on May 30, 2025 was 191.30K shares.

Universal Corp (NYSE: UVV)'s stock price has increased by 12.23 compared to its previous closing price of 59.38. However, the company has seen a 13.73% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

UVV Trading at 18.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UVV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 10.72% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.85%, as shares surge +13.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UVV rose by +13.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.53. In addition, Universal Corp saw 21.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for UVV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.08 for the present operating margin

0.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Universal Corp stands at 0.04. The total capital return value is set at 0.12. Equity return is now at value 6.56, with 3.21 for asset returns.

Based on Universal Corp (UVV), the company’s capital structure generated 0.45 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.12. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.82. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.22.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 288.68 million with net debt to EBITDA at 3.0. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.87. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.64for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.99. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.87.

Conclusion

In summary, Universal Corp (UVV) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.