Understanding the 0.98% Volatility Levels of Toronto Dominion Bank’s (TD) Stock in the Past 30 Days

In the past week, TD stock has gone up by 6.11%, with a monthly gain of 8.65% and a quarterly surge of 14.97%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.57%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 0.98% for Toronto Dominion Bank The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.87% for TD stock, with a simple moving average of 16.80% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) Right Now?

Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05x compared to its average ratio. TD has 36-month beta value of 0.82. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for TD is 1.75B, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.13% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TD on May 30, 2025 was 2.05M shares.

TD) stock’s latest price update

Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.92 in relation to its previous close of 68.11. However, the company has experienced a 6.11% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-28 that Toronto-Dominion (TD) might move higher on growing optimism about its earnings prospects, which is reflected by its upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

TD Trading at 10.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with 0.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.57%, as shares surge +7.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TD rose by +6.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $64.93. In addition, Toronto Dominion Bank saw 29.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.09 for the present operating margin

0.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Toronto Dominion Bank stands at 0.07. The total capital return value is set at 0.01. Equity return is now at value 14.27, with 0.84 for asset returns.

Based on Toronto Dominion Bank (TD), the company’s capital structure generated 0.31 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.56. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.44. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.17.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 22.69 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -7.04. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.63. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.35for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.60.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Toronto Dominion Bank (TD) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.