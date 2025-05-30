Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

In the past week, ULTA stock has gone up by 4.21%, with a monthly gain of 8.08% and a quarterly surge of 15.31%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.08%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.72% for Ulta Beauty Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.01% for ULTA stock, with a simple moving average of 10.04% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) is 16.62x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ULTA is 1.04. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 16 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for ULTA is 45.01M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.87% of that float. On May 30, 2025, ULTA’s average trading volume was 983.04K shares.

ULTA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) has surged by 1.15 when compared to previous closing price of 417.01, but the company has seen a 4.21% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-29 that Although the revenue and EPS for Ulta (ULTA) give a sense of how its business performed in the quarter ended April 2025, it might be worth considering how some key metrics compare with Wall Street estimates and the year-ago numbers.

Analysts’ Opinion of ULTA

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ULTA reach a price target of $423. The rating they have provided for ULTA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 01st, 2025.

Telsey Advisory Group gave a rating of “Outperform” to ULTA, setting the target price at $460 in the report published on March 14th of the current year.

ULTA Trading at 10.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ULTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.08%, as shares surge +6.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ULTA rose by +4.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $405.54. In addition, Ulta Beauty Inc saw -3.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ULTA starting from Caro Jodi J, who sale 902 shares at the price of $369.16 back on Apr 01 ’25. After this action, Caro Jodi J now owns 7,632 shares of Ulta Beauty Inc, valued at $332,984 using the latest closing price.

Caro Jodi J, the Officer of Ulta Beauty Inc, proposed sale 902 shares at $369.16 during a trade that took place back on Apr 01 ’25, which means that Caro Jodi J is holding shares at $332,984 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ULTA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.14 for the present operating margin

0.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ulta Beauty Inc stands at 0.11. The total capital return value is set at 0.37. Equity return is now at value 50.39, with 18.53 for asset returns.

Based on Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.44 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.69.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.85 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.69. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.79. The receivables turnover for the company is 50.58for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.69.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.