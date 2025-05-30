Two Harbors Investment Corp (TWO) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.33.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for TWO is 102.48M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.27% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TWO on May 30, 2025 was 1.62M shares.

TWO) stock’s latest price update

Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE: TWO)’s stock price has plunge by 1.55relation to previous closing price of 10.95. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.85% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. newsfilecorp.com reported 2025-05-29 that Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – May 29, 2025) – T2 Metals Corp. (TSXV: TWO) (OTCQB: TWOSF) (WKN: A2DR6E) (“T2” or the “Company”) provides an update regarding the wildfire situation in the vicinity of its Sherridon copper-gold-zinc Project located near Flin Flon, Manitoba. The Company is actively monitoring the evolving wildfire situation in the region.

TWO’s Market Performance

TWO’s stock has fallen by -1.85% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -10.47% and a quarterly drop of -20.51%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.56% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.77% for Two Harbors Investment Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.39% for TWO’s stock, with a -11.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TWO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TWO stocks, with Compass Point repeating the rating for TWO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TWO in the upcoming period, according to Compass Point is $15.75 based on the research report published on October 03, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Janney, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TWO reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for TWO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 16th, 2024.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to TWO, setting the target price at $14.50 in the report published on June 07th of the previous year.

TWO Trading at -6.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TWO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.56%, as shares sank -6.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TWO fell by -1.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.63. In addition, Two Harbors Investment Corp saw -6.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TWO starting from KASNET STEPHEN G, who sale 12,129 shares at the price of $11.97 back on May 16 ’25. After this action, KASNET STEPHEN G now owns 103,027 shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp, valued at $145,184 using the latest closing price.

Abraham Spencer, the Director of Two Harbors Investment Corp, sale 3,641 shares at $11.98 during a trade that took place back on May 16 ’25, which means that Abraham Spencer is holding 39,561 shares at $43,619 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TWO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

1.6 for the present operating margin

0.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Two Harbors Investment Corp stands at 0.01. The total capital return value is set at 0.04. Equity return is now at value 0.63, with 0.10 for asset returns.

Based on Two Harbors Investment Corp (TWO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.36 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.27. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.56. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.92.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 344.75 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.28. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.35for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.02.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Two Harbors Investment Corp (TWO) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.