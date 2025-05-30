Turnstone Biologics Corp (TSBX): A Technical Analysis

TSBX has 36-month beta value of 1.28. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for TSBX is 17.23M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.78% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TSBX on May 30, 2025 was 103.24K shares.

TSBX) stock’s latest price update

Turnstone Biologics Corp (NASDAQ: TSBX)’s stock price has dropped by -6.43 in relation to previous closing price of 0.35. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -3.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-08 that SAN DIEGO, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Turnstone Biologics Corp. (“Turnstone” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq-CM: TSBX), a biotechnology company historically focused on the development of a differentiated approach to treat and cure patients with solid tumors by pioneering selected tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte (“Selected TIL”) therapy, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, and provided recent corporate updates. Corporate Updates In January 2025, Turnstone made the determination to discontinue all TIDAL-01 clinical studies and halted further development of the program.

TSBX’s Market Performance

TSBX’s stock has fallen by -3.44% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -4.35% and a quarterly drop of -14.97%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.37% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.31% for Turnstone Biologics Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.26% for TSBX’s stock, with a -35.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TSBX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TSBX stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for TSBX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TSBX in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $0.40 based on the research report published on February 05, 2025 of the current year 2025.

TSBX Trading at -10.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TSBX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.37%, as shares sank -11.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TSBX fell by -3.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3411. In addition, Turnstone Biologics Corp saw -34.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TSBX

The total capital return value is set at -3.0. Equity return is now at value -126.03, with -103.30 for asset returns.

Based on Turnstone Biologics Corp (TSBX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.03 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -82.71.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -68.97 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.70.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Turnstone Biologics Corp (TSBX) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.