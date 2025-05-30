Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. ADR (TKC) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. ADR (NYSE: TKC) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.98 in relation to its previous close of 6.15. However, the company has experienced a -6.16% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-20 that DUBAI, United Arab Emirates–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Turkcell (NYSE: TKC) (BIST: TCELL) announced that its subsidiary, TDC Veri Hizmetleri (TDC), has secured EUR100 million in murabaha financing through a strategic agreement with Emirates NBD Bank, a leading banking group in the Middle East and Turkiye (MENAT) region. The five-year financing agreement is intended to empower Turkcell Group’s data center investments via TDC, accelerate its digital infrastructure initiatives, and align with its long-term.

Is It Worth Investing in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. ADR (NYSE: TKC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. ADR (NYSE: TKC) is above average at 12.55x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.86.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for TKC is 871.63M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.20% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TKC on May 30, 2025 was 793.54K shares.

TKC’s Market Performance

TKC’s stock has seen a -6.16% decrease for the week, with a 3.05% rise in the past month and a -10.18% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.92% for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.38% for TKC’s stock, with a -8.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TKC Trading at -0.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TKC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.32%, as shares surge +0.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TKC fell by -8.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.17. In addition, Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. ADR saw -6.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TKC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.13 for the present operating margin

0.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. ADR stands at 0.13. The total capital return value is set at 0.07. Equity return is now at value 6.74, with 3.40 for asset returns.

Based on Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. ADR (TKC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.42 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.47. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.72. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.66.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 74.84 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.56. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.23for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.73.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. ADR (TKC) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.