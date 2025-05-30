TROOPS Inc (TROO) Stock Observes -61.35% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of TROOPS Inc (TROO) has seen a 13.59% increase in the past week, with a 37.40% gain in the past month, and a -53.10% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.19% for TROO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 20.26% for TROO’s stock, with a -61.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in TROOPS Inc (NASDAQ: TROO) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for TROO is also noteworthy at 2.57. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for TROO is 54.16M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.16% of that float. The average trading volume of TROO on May 30, 2025 was 256.85K shares.

TROO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of TROOPS Inc (NASDAQ: TROO) has jumped by 9.32 compared to previous close of 0.67. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 13.59% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-04-03 that HONG KONG, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — TROOPS, Inc. (NASDAQ: TROO) (the “Company” or “TROOPS”) today announced it has received the initial tranche of a strategic investment exceeding US$10 million from Wang & Lee Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WLGS) (“Wang & Lee”) which is expected to be complete by mid-April 2025. This milestone underscores the rapid progression of the partnership announced by Wang & Lee on March 31, 2025, aimed at integrating cutting-edge AI, IoT, and blockchain technologies across TROOPS’ portfolio.

TROO Trading at 15.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TROO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.14%, as shares surge +44.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TROO rose by +13.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -80.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6045. In addition, TROOPS Inc saw -55.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TROO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.53 for the present operating margin

0.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for TROOPS Inc stands at -0.49. The total capital return value is set at -0.03.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -11.18 million with net debt to EBITDA at 19.1. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 22.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.25for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.30.

Conclusion

In summary, TROOPS Inc (TROO) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.