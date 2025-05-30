Triumph Group Inc’s (TGI) Stock: A 0.71% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Triumph Group Inc (TGI) has seen a 0.55% increase in the past week, with a 1.41% gain in the past month, and a 2.06% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.16% for TGI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.71% for TGI’s stock, with a 30.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Triumph Group Inc (NYSE: TGI) Right Now?

Triumph Group Inc (NYSE: TGI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 56.45x compared to its average ratio. TGI has 36-month beta value of 2.31. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for TGI is 75.60M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.58% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TGI on May 30, 2025 was 1.50M shares.

TGI) stock’s latest price update

Triumph Group Inc (NYSE: TGI) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.51 compared to its previous closing price of 25.68. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-05-29 that While the top- and bottom-line numbers for Triumph Group (TGI) give a sense of how the business performed in the quarter ended March 2025, it could be worth looking at how some of its key metrics compare to Wall Street estimates and year-ago values.

Analysts’ Opinion of TGI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TGI stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for TGI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TGI in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $26 based on the research report published on April 15, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to TGI, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on February 06th of the current year.

TGI Trading at 1.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.23% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.26%, as shares surge +1.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TGI rose by +0.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +91.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.63. In addition, Triumph Group Inc saw 38.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TGI starting from Allen Jennifer H., who sale 35,000 shares at the price of $25.32 back on Mar 13 ’25. After this action, Allen Jennifer H. now owns 51,696 shares of Triumph Group Inc, valued at $886,200 using the latest closing price.

EGNOTOVICH CYNTHIA M, the Director of Triumph Group Inc, purchase 10,000 shares at $15.14 during a trade that took place back on Jun 06 ’24, which means that EGNOTOVICH CYNTHIA M is holding 32,561 shares at $151,351 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TGI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.11 for the present operating margin

0.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Triumph Group Inc stands at 0.45. The total capital return value is set at 0.11.

Based on Triumph Group Inc (TGI), the company’s capital structure generated 1.09 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.04. The debt to equity ratio resting at -11.79. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.5.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 125.3 million with net debt to EBITDA at 5.47. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.52for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.22.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Triumph Group Inc (TGI) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.