TREX Co., Inc (TREX) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

TREX Co., Inc (NYSE: TREX) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TREX is 1.54. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for TREX is 106.45M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.86% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TREX on May 30, 2025 was 1.70M shares.

TREX stock's latest price update

The stock price of TREX Co., Inc (NYSE: TREX) has jumped by 0.57 compared to previous close of 56.10. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.74% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TREX’s Market Performance

TREX Co., Inc (TREX) has seen a -0.74% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -2.24% decline in the past month and a -6.48% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.82% for TREX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.06% for TREX’s stock, with a -13.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TREX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TREX stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for TREX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TREX in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $85 based on the research report published on April 01, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TREX reach a price target of $72, previously predicting the price at $115. The rating they have provided for TREX stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on August 07th, 2024.

Loop Capital gave a rating of “Hold” to TREX, setting the target price at $75 in the report published on August 07th of the previous year.

TREX Trading at -2.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TREX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.66%, as shares sank -2.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TREX fell by -0.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.81. In addition, TREX Co., Inc saw -18.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TREX starting from Rudolph Jacob T., who sale 1,500 shares at the price of $60.27 back on May 15 ’25. After this action, Rudolph Jacob T. now owns 27,527 shares of TREX Co., Inc, valued at $90,410 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TREX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.24 for the present operating margin

0.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for TREX Co., Inc stands at 0.18. The total capital return value is set at 0.26. Equity return is now at value 23.07, with 13.48 for asset returns.

Based on TREX Co., Inc (TREX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.35 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.33. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.54. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3530.61.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 360.34 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.58. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.85. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.86for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.98.

Conclusion

In conclusion, TREX Co., Inc (TREX) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.