Traws Pharma Inc (TRAW) Stock Observes -72.52% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of Traws Pharma Inc (TRAW) has seen a 11.29% increase in the past week, with a -3.29% drop in the past month, and a -57.63% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.50% for TRAW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.47% for TRAW’s stock, with a -72.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Traws Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: TRAW) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for TRAW is also noteworthy at 1.20. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for TRAW is 4.52M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.65% of that float. The average trading volume of TRAW on May 30, 2025 was 117.53K shares.

TRAW) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Traws Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: TRAW) has jumped by 0.88 compared to previous close of 1.39. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 11.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-27 that NEWTOWN, Pa., May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Traws Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRAW) (“Traws Pharma”, “Traws” or “the Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies to target critical threats to human health from respiratory viral diseases, today announced receipt of written responses to questions submitted for a Type B pre-Investigational New Drug Application meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA, the Agency). The FDA provided feedback on development paths for potential approval of tivoxavir marboxil (TXM) for bird flu and seasonal flu, including on the use of the Animal Rule. The Animal Rule is intended to provide a path to approval in situations when human clinical studies would be unethical or impractical.

Analysts’ Opinion of TRAW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TRAW stocks, with Ladenburg Thalmann repeating the rating for TRAW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TRAW in the upcoming period, according to Ladenburg Thalmann is $7 based on the research report published on March 01, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

Guggenheim, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TRAW reach a price target of $4. The rating they have provided for TRAW stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 18th, 2021.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to TRAW, setting the target price at $7.50 in the report published on March 01st of the previous year.

TRAW Trading at -19.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRAW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.36%, as shares sank -0.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -49.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRAW rose by +11.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3295. In addition, Traws Pharma Inc saw -84.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TRAW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-110.22 for the present operating margin

0.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Traws Pharma Inc stands at -736.83. The total capital return value is set at -1.85. Equity return is now at value -576.08, with -185.89 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -24.9 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.86. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -61.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.13for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.81.

Conclusion

In summary, Traws Pharma Inc (TRAW) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.