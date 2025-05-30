Transportadora de Gas del Sur ADR (TGS) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Transportadora de Gas del Sur ADR (NYSE: TGS) is 10.84x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TGS is 0.75. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for TGS is 69.23M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.39% of that float. On May 30, 2025, TGS’s average trading volume was 305.07K shares.

TGS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Transportadora de Gas del Sur ADR (NYSE: TGS) has dropped by -5.89 compared to previous close of 30.72. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -5.83% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TGS’s Market Performance

Transportadora de Gas del Sur ADR (TGS) has experienced a -5.83% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 11.58% rise in the past month, and a 16.48% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.53% for TGS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.38% for TGS’s stock, with a 13.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TGS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TGS stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for TGS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TGS in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $35 based on the research report published on February 12, 2025 of the current year 2025.

TGS Trading at 5.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.04%, as shares surge +13.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TGS fell by -5.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +51.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.02. In addition, Transportadora de Gas del Sur ADR saw -1.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TGS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.47 for the present operating margin

0.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Transportadora de Gas del Sur ADR stands at 0.31. The total capital return value is set at 0.17. Equity return is now at value 20.40, with 13.39 for asset returns.

Based on Transportadora de Gas del Sur ADR (TGS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.19 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.92. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.24. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 10.27.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 643.37 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.65. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.54for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.97.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Transportadora de Gas del Sur ADR (TGS) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.