Trane Technologies plc (TT) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE: TT) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.32 compared to its previous closing price of 432.29. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.56% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-29 that SWORDS, Ireland–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT), a global climate innovator, is continuing to set the pace for decarbonizing buildings, industry and the cold chain by reducing energy use and carbon emissions for customers and in its own operations – while consistently delivering leading business and sustainability performance. Trane Technologies’ 2024 Sustainability Report highlights the company’s consistent execution, focused sustainability strategy and continued investment in.

Is It Worth Investing in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE: TT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE: TT) is above average at 35.85x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.17.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 16 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The public float for TT is 222.34M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.56% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TT on May 30, 2025 was 1.59M shares.

TT’s Market Performance

TT’s stock has seen a 1.56% increase for the week, with a 12.41% rise in the past month and a 21.82% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.20% for Trane Technologies plc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.58% for TT’s stock, with a 14.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TT stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for TT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for TT in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $475 based on the research report published on May 01, 2025 of the current year 2025.

HSBC Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TT reach a price target of $415. The rating they have provided for TT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 25th, 2025.

Melius gave a rating of “Hold” to TT, setting the target price at $398 in the report published on January 28th of the current year.

TT Trading at 15.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.72%, as shares surge +9.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TT rose by +1.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $420.05. In addition, Trane Technologies plc saw 16.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TT starting from Simmons Donald E., who sale 8,435 shares at the price of $400.00 back on May 02 ’25. After this action, Simmons Donald E. now owns 3,593 shares of Trane Technologies plc, valued at $3,374,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.18 for the present operating margin

0.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Trane Technologies plc stands at 0.13. The total capital return value is set at 0.27. Equity return is now at value 38.45, with 14.01 for asset returns.

Based on Trane Technologies plc (TT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.39 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.68. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.64. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 15.46.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 3.86 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.96. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.93. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.43for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.09.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Trane Technologies plc (TT) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.