Traeger Inc (COOK) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

The stock of Traeger Inc (COOK) has gone up by 5.07% for the week, with a -1.36% drop in the past month and a -35.84% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.09% for COOK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.33% for COOK’s stock, with a -43.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Traeger Inc (NYSE: COOK) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.38.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for COOK is 55.71M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.01% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of COOK on May 30, 2025 was 230.94K shares.

COOK) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Traeger Inc (NYSE: COOK) has jumped by 7.41 compared to previous close of 1.35. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.07% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-26 that Traeger is a high-risk, high-reward turnaround play, now trading at deep value after a 55% share price drop due to tariff and economic uncertainty. Despite modest revenue declines, profitability metrics have improved, with better margins and cost controls offsetting lower average selling prices. Management is actively mitigating tariff exposure by shifting production, raising prices, and streamlining operations, but near-term volatility remains high.

Analysts’ Opinion of COOK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COOK stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for COOK by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for COOK in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $2 based on the research report published on May 02, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Telsey Advisory Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see COOK reach a price target of $2.50, previously predicting the price at $4. The rating they have provided for COOK stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on March 07th, 2025.

Telsey Advisory Group gave a rating of “Outperform” to COOK, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on May 09th of the previous year.

COOK Trading at -3.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COOK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.17%, as shares sank -0.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COOK rose by +5.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4310. In addition, Traeger Inc saw -39.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for COOK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.0 for the present operating margin

0.4 for the gross margin

The net margin for Traeger Inc stands at -0.05. The total capital return value is set at 0.0. Equity return is now at value -10.49, with -3.57 for asset returns.

Based on Traeger Inc (COOK), the company’s capital structure generated 0.62 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.03. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.62. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.03.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 53.86 million with net debt to EBITDA at 15.64. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.34for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.21.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Traeger Inc (COOK) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.