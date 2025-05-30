Trading Update: ThredUp Inc (TDUP) Stock Endures 9.29% Monthly Volatility

The stock of ThredUp Inc (TDUP) has gone up by 2.27% for the week, with a 62.57% rise in the past month and a 200.42% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 9.29% for TDUP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.93% for TDUP’s stock, with a 227.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ThredUp Inc (NASDAQ: TDUP) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for TDUP is also noteworthy at 1.75. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for TDUP is 89.19M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.55% of that float. The average trading volume of TDUP on May 30, 2025 was 1.92M shares.

TDUP) stock’s latest price update

ThredUp Inc (NASDAQ: TDUP) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.14 compared to its previous closing price of 7.22. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.27% in its stock price over the last five trading days. marketbeat.com reported 2025-05-28 that ThredUp NASDAQ: TDUP is not a technology company per se, nor an AI-specific play, but it is a poster child representing what AI can do for a business. At face value, the lean into AI, including front- and back-of-house operations, has lifted the stock’s price from penny stock territory, gaining roughly 1,000% in less than 12 months, and has it on track to double again in the coming quarters.

Analysts’ Opinion of TDUP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TDUP stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for TDUP by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TDUP in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $7 based on the research report published on May 06, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Telsey Advisory Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TDUP reach a price target of $6, previously predicting the price at $3. The rating they have provided for TDUP stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 28th, 2025.

Telsey Advisory Group gave a rating of “Outperform” to TDUP, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on January 15th of the current year.

TDUP Trading at 60.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TDUP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.91%, as shares surge +60.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +223.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TDUP rose by +2.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1,053.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.50. In addition, ThredUp Inc saw 418.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TDUP starting from Nakache Patricia, who sale 727,643 shares at the price of $6.46 back on May 08 ’25. After this action, Nakache Patricia now owns 0 shares of ThredUp Inc, valued at $4,700,574 using the latest closing price.

Reinhart James G., the Chief Executive Officer of ThredUp Inc, sale 276,378 shares at $6.29 during a trade that took place back on May 07 ’25, which means that Reinhart James G. is holding 1,138,737 shares at $1,738,031 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TDUP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.13 for the present operating margin

0.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for ThredUp Inc stands at -0.26. The total capital return value is set at -0.29. Equity return is now at value -69.51, with -24.95 for asset returns.

Based on ThredUp Inc (TDUP), the company’s capital structure generated 0.41 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.23. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.71. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -23.6.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -20.12 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.13. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 59.46for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.92.

Conclusion

In summary, ThredUp Inc (TDUP) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.