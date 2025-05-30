Trading Update: Quantum BioPharma Ltd (QNTM) Stock Endures 7.46% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Quantum BioPharma Ltd (QNTM) has seen a 2.28% increase in the past week, with a 83.65% gain in the past month, and a 154.66% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.46% for QNTM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 26.23% for QNTM’s stock, with a 120.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Quantum BioPharma Ltd (NASDAQ: QNTM) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for QNTM is at 0.42. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for QNTM is 2.38M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.50% of that float. The average trading volume for QNTM on May 30, 2025 was 580.27K shares.

The stock of Quantum BioPharma Ltd (NASDAQ: QNTM) has increased by 7.16 when compared to last closing price of 11.74.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.28% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-29 that TORONTO, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Quantum BioPharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNTM) (CSE: QNTM) (FRA: 0K91) (“Quantum BioPharma”), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building a portfolio of innovative assets and biotech solutions, announces that Unbuzzd Wellness Inc. (formerly, Celly Nutrition Corp.) (the “Company”), the company behind unbuzzdTM, the scientifically-proven beverage that accelerates alcohol metabolism, restores mental clarity and reduces hangover symptoms, that it has hired leading audit firm MNP LLP (“MNP”) effective May 20, 2025, to conduct Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (“PCAOB”) audits of the Company’s financial statements in preparation for a possible initial public offering (“IPO”). The Company’s predecessor auditor, Stern & Lovrics LLP (the “Predecessor Auditor”) resigned effective May 20, 2025, at the Company’s request, and the Company’s board of directors, upon the audit committee’s recommendation, appointed MNP to fill the resulting vacancy until the close of the next annual meeting of the Company’s shareholders.

QNTM Trading at 55.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QNTM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.15%, as shares surge +93.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +93.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QNTM rose by +2.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.97. In addition, Quantum BioPharma Ltd saw 241.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for QNTM

The total capital return value is set at -3.81. Equity return is now at value -235.05, with -137.74 for asset returns.

Based on Quantum BioPharma Ltd (QNTM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.18 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -7.15. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.22. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -44.85.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -13.69 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.96.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Quantum BioPharma Ltd (QNTM) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.