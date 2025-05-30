Trading Update: Know Labs Inc (KNW) Stock Endures 4.43% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Know Labs Inc (KNW) has gone up by 1.72% for the week, with a 11.59% rise in the past month and a -85.14% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.43% for KNW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.18% for KNW stock, with a simple moving average of -91.38% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Know Labs Inc (AMEX: KNW) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.86. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for KNW is 4.79M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.96% of that float. On May 30, 2025, the average trading volume of KNW was 900.02K shares.

Know Labs Inc (AMEX: KNW) has seen a rise in its stock price by 4.80 in relation to its previous close of 0.50. However, the company has experienced a 1.72% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

KNW Trading at -10.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KNW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.97%, as shares surge +13.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -65.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KNW rose by +1.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -95.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4677. In addition, Know Labs Inc saw -92.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for KNW

The total capital return value is set at 0.0. Equity return is now at value -2088.74, with -545.24 for asset returns.

Based on Know Labs Inc (KNW), the company’s capital structure generated -8.33 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.25. The debt to equity ratio resting at -0.89. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.01.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -14.8 million with net debt to EBITDA at -466.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.07.

Conclusion

To sum up, Know Labs Inc (KNW) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.