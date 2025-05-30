Trading Update: Invivyd Inc (IVVD) Stock Endures 9.81% Monthly Volatility

In the past week, IVVD stock has gone up by 10.90%, with a monthly gain of 33.43% and a quarterly plunge of -31.63%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.77%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.81% for Invivyd Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.92% for IVVD’s stock, with a 2.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Invivyd Inc (NASDAQ: IVVD) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for IVVD is 0.55. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for IVVD is 76.15M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.39% of that float. On May 30, 2025, IVVD’s average trading volume was 2.36M shares.

Invivyd Inc (NASDAQ: IVVD)’s stock price has plunge by 0.25relation to previous closing price of 0.85. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 10.90% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-27 that WALTHAM, Mass., May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Invivyd, Inc. (Nasdaq: IVVD) today announced that results from its CANOPY Phase 3 clinical trial of pemivibart have been published online as an Advance Article in the peer-reviewed journal Clinical Infectious Diseases (CID), available here. The publication, titled “Safety and Efficacy of Pemivibart, a Long-Acting Monoclonal Antibody, for Prevention of Symptomatic COVID-19: Interim Results From a Phase 3 Randomized Clinical Trial (CANOPY)” highlights attractive safety, substantial clinical antiviral activity, the immunobridge between calculated serum virus neutralizing antibody (sVNA) titers and pemivibart and historical clinical efficacy data, and nominally statistically significant and clinically meaningful efficacy of pemivibart versus placebo in a contemporary U.S. population facing, immune-evasive Omicron SARS-CoV-2 viruses.

Analysts’ Opinion of IVVD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IVVD stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for IVVD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IVVD in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $9 based on the research report published on April 05, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IVVD reach a price target of $10, previously predicting the price at $4. The rating they have provided for IVVD stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 26th, 2024.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to IVVD, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on December 19th of the previous year.

IVVD Trading at 30.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IVVD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.77%, as shares surge +34.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IVVD rose by +10.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7314. In addition, Invivyd Inc saw 91.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IVVD starting from MCGUIRE TERRANCE, who sale 103,474 shares at the price of $0.45 back on Dec 31 ’24. After this action, MCGUIRE TERRANCE now owns 3,066,757 shares of Invivyd Inc, valued at $46,098 using the latest closing price.

MCGUIRE TERRANCE, the Director of Invivyd Inc, sale 83,744 shares at $0.52 during a trade that took place back on Dec 27 ’24, which means that MCGUIRE TERRANCE is holding 3,256,776 shares at $43,647 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IVVD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.03 for the present operating margin

0.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Invivyd Inc stands at -3.89. The total capital return value is set at -2.73. Equity return is now at value -122.69, with -89.42 for asset returns.

Based on Invivyd Inc (IVVD), the company’s capital structure generated 0.02 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -158.17.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -173.76 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.32. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.29for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.53.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Invivyd Inc (IVVD) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.