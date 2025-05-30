Trading Update: El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc (LOCO) Stock Endures 2.37% Monthly Volatility

The stock of El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc (LOCO) has gone up by 12.94% for the week, with a 8.78% rise in the past month and a -9.80% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.37% for LOCO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.15% for LOCO stock, with a simple moving average of -13.13% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LOCO) Right Now?

El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LOCO) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 11.96x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.09. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for LOCO is 27.01M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.86% of that float. On May 30, 2025, the average trading volume of LOCO was 294.39K shares.

El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LOCO) has seen a rise in its stock price by 4.53 in relation to its previous close of 9.73. However, the company has experienced a 12.94% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-15 that Portable, craveable items give consumers a whole new reason to say “Let’s Get Loco™ ” COSTA MESA, Calif., May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — El Pollo Loco, the nation’s leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant, is asking customers: Do you want your made-to-order salad wrapped or unwrapped?

Analysts’ Opinion of LOCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LOCO stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for LOCO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LOCO in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $18 based on the research report published on March 11, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Truist gave a rating of “Hold” to LOCO, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on February 08th of the previous year.

LOCO Trading at 5.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LOCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.54%, as shares surge +8.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LOCO rose by +13.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.32. In addition, El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc saw -11.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LOCO starting from Buller Mark, who sale 10,500 shares at the price of $11.76 back on Aug 08 ’24. After this action, Buller Mark now owns 51,043 shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc, valued at $123,480 using the latest closing price.

BIGLARI, SARDAR, the 10% Owner of El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc, purchase 100,000 shares at $13.42 during a trade that took place back on Aug 20 ’24, which means that BIGLARI, SARDAR is holding 321,570 shares at $1,342,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LOCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.09 for the present operating margin

0.2 for the gross margin

The net margin for El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc stands at 0.05. The total capital return value is set at 0.08. Equity return is now at value 9.68, with 4.25 for asset returns.

Based on El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc (LOCO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.5 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.15. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.98. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 7.37.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 56.91 million with net debt to EBITDA at 4.57. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.32.

Conclusion

To sum up, El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc (LOCO) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.