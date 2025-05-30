Torm Plc (TRMD) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Torm Plc (NASDAQ: TRMD)’s stock price has decreased by -0.99 compared to its previous closing price of 16.20. However, the company has seen a -10.39% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-05-22 that HELLERUP, Denmark, May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — TORM plc (Nasdaq: TRMD) (Nasdaq: TRMD A) (the Company) is pleased to announce that pursuant to an order issued by the High Court of Justice in England and Wales (the Court) dated 13 May 2025 confirming the reduction of the share premium account of TORM plc in the sum of USD180m (the Capital Reduction) (the Order), the Order and a statement of capital approved by the Court were duly registered by the Registrar of Companies on 15 May 2025. As part of the Order, the Court also approved the cancellation of 493,371 A-shares previously held as Treasury Shares (the Cancellation).

Is It Worth Investing in Torm Plc (NASDAQ: TRMD) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Torm Plc (NASDAQ: TRMD) is above average at 3.36x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.05.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for TRMD is 57.35M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.80% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TRMD on May 30, 2025 was 892.90K shares.

TRMD’s Market Performance

TRMD’s stock has seen a -10.39% decrease for the week, with a -3.52% drop in the past month and a -8.45% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.46% for Torm Plc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.06% for TRMD’s stock, with a -30.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TRMD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TRMD stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for TRMD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TRMD in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $14 based on the research report published on April 12, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

TRMD Trading at -3.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.36%, as shares sank -3.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRMD fell by -10.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.07. In addition, Torm Plc saw -17.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRMD starting from OCM Njord Holdings S.a r.l., who proposed sale 3,528,866 shares at the price of $34.19 back on Sep 30 ’24. After this action, OCM Njord Holdings S.a r.l. now owns shares of Torm Plc, valued at $120,651,929 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRMD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.36 for the present operating margin

0.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Torm Plc stands at 0.32. The total capital return value is set at 0.16. Equity return is now at value 22.12, with 13.30 for asset returns.

Based on Torm Plc (TRMD), the company’s capital structure generated 0.36 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.61. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.55. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 7.42.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 871.8 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.11. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.7. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.31for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.55.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Torm Plc (TRMD) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.