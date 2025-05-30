TIM SA ADR (TIMB) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

TIM SA ADR (NYSE: TIMB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43x compared to its average ratio. TIMB has 36-month beta value of 0.60. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for TIMB is 483.41M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.40% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TIMB on May 30, 2025 was 419.16K shares.

TIMB) stock’s latest price update

The stock of TIM SA ADR (NYSE: TIMB) has decreased by -1.11 when compared to last closing price of 17.15. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.59% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-26 that TIM (TIMB) has been upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reflecting growing optimism about the company’s earnings prospects. This might drive the stock higher in the near term.

TIMB’s Market Performance

TIM SA ADR (TIMB) has seen a -0.59% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 1.68% gain in the past month and a 24.06% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.20% for TIMB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.29% for TIMB’s stock, with a 16.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TIMB Trading at 5.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TIMB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.31%, as shares surge +2.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TIMB fell by -1.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.18. In addition, TIM SA ADR saw 46.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TIMB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.23 for the present operating margin

0.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for TIM SA ADR stands at 0.13. The total capital return value is set at 0.14. Equity return is now at value 13.18, with 5.90 for asset returns.

Based on TIM SA ADR (TIMB), the company’s capital structure generated 0.39 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.83. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.65. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.42.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 12.99 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.98. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.26for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.88.

Conclusion

To put it simply, TIM SA ADR (TIMB) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.