Tillys Inc (TLYS) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Tillys Inc (TLYS) has gone up by 35.35% for the week, with a -30.57% drop in the past month and a -69.97% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 11.60% for TLYS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.92% for TLYS’s stock, with a -69.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tillys Inc (NYSE: TLYS) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TLYS is 1.31. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for TLYS is 22.40M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.30% of that float. On May 30, 2025, TLYS’s average trading volume was 226.32K shares.

TLYS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Tillys Inc (NYSE: TLYS) has increased by 14.36 when compared to last closing price of 0.95.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 35.35% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-05-13 that Tilly’s is revolutionizing all stores with Nedap’s iD Cloud, unlocking the power of RFID for seamless operations nationwide. GROENLO, The Netherlands, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Nedap (AMS:NEDAP), the global leader in RFID solutions, is pleased to announce a new partnership with Tilly’s, a leading specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories.

Analysts’ Opinion of TLYS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TLYS stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for TLYS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TLYS in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $8.75 based on the research report published on January 24, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

ROTH MKM, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TLYS reach a price target of $8.50. The rating they have provided for TLYS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 04th, 2023.

TLYS Trading at -31.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TLYS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.65%, as shares sank -28.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -54.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TLYS rose by +35.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0389. In addition, Tillys Inc saw -74.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TLYS starting from Shay Capital LLC, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $0.94 back on May 28 ’25. After this action, Shay Capital LLC now owns 2,776,744 shares of Tillys Inc, valued at $46,825 using the latest closing price.

Shay Capital LLC, the 10% Owner of Tillys Inc, purchase 50,000 shares at $0.86 during a trade that took place back on May 27 ’25, which means that Shay Capital LLC is holding 2,726,744 shares at $43,160 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TLYS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.08 for the present operating margin

0.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tillys Inc stands at -0.08. The total capital return value is set at -0.2. Equity return is now at value -37.62, with -10.52 for asset returns.

Based on Tillys Inc (TLYS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.66 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.22.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -37.08 million with net debt to EBITDA at -4.42. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 139.09for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.32.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Tillys Inc (TLYS) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.