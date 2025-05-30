Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (TIRX) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TIRX) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 16.19 compared to its previous closing price of 1.58. However, the company has seen a gain of 33.58% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2024-08-16 that BEIJING, Aug. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd (Nasdaq: TIRX) (the “Company”), a China-based insurance broker conducting business through its variable interest entity in China, today announced its financial results for the half year ended April 30, 2024.

Is It Worth Investing in Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TIRX) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for TIRX is also noteworthy at 0.92.

The public float for TIRX is 2.43M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.12% of that float. The average trading volume of TIRX on May 30, 2025 was 47.62K shares.

TIRX’s Market Performance

The stock of Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (TIRX) has seen a 33.58% increase in the past week, with a 23.23% rise in the past month, and a 14.37% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.81% for TIRX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 26.01% for TIRX’s stock, with a 10.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TIRX Trading at 33.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TIRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.20%, as shares surge +25.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TIRX rose by +33.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4523. In addition, Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd saw 7.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TIRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.19 for the present operating margin

1.0 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd stands at -22.36. The total capital return value is set at -0.03. Equity return is now at value -12.03, with -10.57 for asset returns.

Based on Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (TIRX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.03 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.76.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -2.8 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.94. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 109.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.02for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.0.

Conclusion

In summary, Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (TIRX) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.