The9 Limited ADR (NCTY) Stock Experiences -15.51% Monthly Change

The stock of The9 Limited ADR (NCTY) has seen a -12.73% decrease in the past week, with a -15.51% drop in the past month, and a -10.64% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.71% for NCTY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.48% for NCTY’s stock, with a -12.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in The9 Limited ADR (NASDAQ: NCTY) Right Now?

NCTY has 36-month beta value of 1.89. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for NCTY is 11.73M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.78% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NCTY on May 30, 2025 was 89.60K shares.

The stock price of The9 Limited ADR (NASDAQ: NCTY) has dropped by -8.45 compared to previous close of 11.01. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -12.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-03-31 that SINGAPORE, March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) (hereinafter referred to as “The9”), an established Internet company, announced today that it has signed private placement agreements with industry-leading cryptocurrency investment funds Elune Capital, Fine Vision Fund and Bripheno Pte. Ltd. (hereinafter collectively referred to as “the Investors”).

Analysts’ Opinion of NCTY

Roth Capital gave a rating of “Hold” to NCTY, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on April 16th of the previous year.

NCTY Trading at -14.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NCTY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.19%, as shares sank -19.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NCTY fell by -12.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +75.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.52. In addition, The9 Limited ADR saw -30.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NCTY starting from Mackenzie Davin A, who proposed sale 20,715 shares at the price of $11.72 back on May 20 ’25. After this action, Mackenzie Davin A now owns shares of The9 Limited ADR, valued at $242,779 using the latest closing price.

Mackenzie Davin A, the Director of The9 Limited ADR, proposed sale 500 shares at $8.88 during a trade that took place back on Nov 13 ’24, which means that Mackenzie Davin A is holding shares at $4,440 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NCTY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.3 for the present operating margin

-0.1 for the gross margin

The net margin for The9 Limited ADR stands at 1.67. The total capital return value is set at -0.12. Equity return is now at value -22.85, with -14.77 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 23.17 million with net debt to EBITDA at 24.05. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.74. The receivables turnover for the company is 22.61for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.19.

Conclusion

To put it simply, The9 Limited ADR (NCTY) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.