The Volatility of Regenxbio Inc’s (RGNX) Stock: A -6.95% Ratio for the Week

The stock of Regenxbio Inc (RGNX) has gone down by -6.95% for the week, with a -4.68% drop in the past month and a 35.91% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.92% for RGNX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.12% for RGNX’s stock, with a 0.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ: RGNX) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for RGNX is 1.08. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for RGNX is 45.52M and currently, short sellers hold a 13.85% of that float. On May 30, 2025, RGNX’s average trading volume was 1.12M shares.

RGNX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ: RGNX) has increased by 5.04 when compared to last closing price of 8.54. Despite this, the company has experienced a -6.95% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-05-19 that $150 million secured at closing extends cash runway into early 2027 REGENXBIO retains additional potential non-dilutive funding opportunities, including monetization of Priority Review Voucher (PRV) and milestones from AbbVie ROCKVILLE, Md., May 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — REGENXBIO Inc. (Nasdaq: RGNX) today announced the closure of a non-dilutive, limited recourse royalty bond agreement of up to $250 million with Healthcare Royalty (HCRx).

Analysts’ Opinion of RGNX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RGNX stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for RGNX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RGNX in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $14 based on the research report published on February 11, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RGNX reach a price target of $27. The rating they have provided for RGNX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 07th, 2025.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to RGNX, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on November 15th of the previous year.

RGNX Trading at 11.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RGNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.38%, as shares sank -6.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RGNX fell by -6.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.87. In addition, Regenxbio Inc saw 16.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RGNX starting from Mills Kenneth T., who sale 20,602 shares at the price of $7.91 back on May 12 ’25. After this action, Mills Kenneth T. now owns 475,103 shares of Regenxbio Inc, valued at $163,046 using the latest closing price.

KENNETH MILLS, the Director of Regenxbio Inc, proposed sale 20,602 shares at $7.52 during a trade that took place back on May 12 ’25, which means that KENNETH MILLS is holding shares at $154,927 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RGNX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.0 for the present operating margin

0.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Regenxbio Inc stands at -1.01. The total capital return value is set at -0.41. Equity return is now at value -47.44, with -28.16 for asset returns.

Based on Regenxbio Inc (RGNX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.23 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -1.05. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.29. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -74.36.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -198.23 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.39. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.61for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.93.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Regenxbio Inc (RGNX) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.