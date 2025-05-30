The Volatility of Millicom International Cellular S.A’s (TIGO) Stock: A 1.21% Ratio for the Week

The stock of Millicom International Cellular S.A (TIGO) has gone up by 1.21% for the week, with a 7.89% rise in the past month and a 41.80% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.19% for TIGO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.85% for TIGO’s stock, with a 32.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Millicom International Cellular S.A (NASDAQ: TIGO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Millicom International Cellular S.A (NASDAQ: TIGO) is 18.08x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TIGO is 1.05. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for TIGO is 97.43M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.41% of that float. On May 30, 2025, TIGO’s average trading volume was 1.06M shares.

TIGO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Millicom International Cellular S.A (NASDAQ: TIGO) has increased by 1.04 when compared to last closing price of 36.88. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.21% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-26 that Millicom International Cellular (TIGO) has been upgraded to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), reflecting growing optimism about the company’s earnings prospects. This might drive the stock higher in the near term.

Analysts’ Opinion of TIGO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TIGO stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for TIGO by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for TIGO in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $32 based on the research report published on January 29, 2025 of the current year 2025.

HSBC Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TIGO reach a price target of $34. The rating they have provided for TIGO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 22nd, 2025.

TIGO Trading at 14.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TIGO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.29%, as shares surge +9.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TIGO rose by +0.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.53. In addition, Millicom International Cellular S.A saw 49.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TIGO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.25 for the present operating margin

0.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Millicom International Cellular S.A stands at 0.06. The total capital return value is set at 0.13. Equity return is now at value 10.19, with 2.54 for asset returns.

Based on Millicom International Cellular S.A (TIGO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.68 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.24. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.1. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.39.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 2.32 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 2.77. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.68for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.72.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Millicom International Cellular S.A (TIGO) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.