The Volatility of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc’s (ARE) Stock: A 3.91% Ratio for the Week

In the past week, ARE stock has gone up by 3.91%, with a monthly decline of -1.82% and a quarterly plunge of -29.41%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.39%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.16% for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.85% for ARE’s stock, with a -29.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE: ARE) Right Now?

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE: ARE) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.54x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ARE is 1.27. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for ARE is 170.88M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.61% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ARE on May 30, 2025 was 1.69M shares.

The stock price of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE: ARE) has surged by 2.27 when compared to previous closing price of 69.67, but the company has seen a 3.91% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-05-29 that PASADENA, Calif., May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE) today announced that the company will conduct a conference call and audio webcast on Tuesday, July 22, 2025 at 2:00 p.m.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARE stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for ARE by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ARE in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $100 based on the research report published on March 17, 2025 of the current year 2025.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ARE reach a price target of $121, previously predicting the price at $133. The rating they have provided for ARE stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 27th, 2024.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Hold” to ARE, setting the target price at $112 in the report published on November 15th of the previous year.

ARE Trading at -9.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.39%, as shares sank -1.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARE rose by +3.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $71.86. In addition, Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc saw -26.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARE starting from CIRUZZI VINCENT, who proposed sale 10,582 shares at the price of $101.44 back on Feb 27 ’25. After this action, CIRUZZI VINCENT now owns shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc, valued at $1,073,438 using the latest closing price.

Moglia Peter M, the Chief Executive Officer of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc, sale 10,000 shares at $102.26 during a trade that took place back on Dec 16 ’24, which means that Moglia Peter M is holding 228,727 shares at $1,022,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.39 for the present operating margin

0.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc stands at 0.06. The total capital return value is set at 0.02. Equity return is now at value 0.73, with 0.35 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.93 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -0.23. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.91.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.