The Impact of Market Fluctuations on TAT Technologies Ltd’s (TATT) Stock

In the past week, TATT stock has gone down by -10.05%, with a monthly decline of -3.48% and a quarterly surge of 5.77%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.15%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.82% for TAT Technologies Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.63% for TATT’s stock, with a 14.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in TAT Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: TATT) Right Now?

TAT Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: TATT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for TATT is at 0.76. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for TATT is 7.12M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.04% of that float. The average trading volume for TATT on May 30, 2025 was 102.09K shares.

TATT) stock’s latest price update

TAT Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: TATT)’s stock price has dropped by -10.87 in relation to previous closing price of 30.83. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -10.05% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-05-29 that NETANYA, Israel, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — TAT Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: TATT) (TASE: TATT) (“TAT” or the “Company”), a leading provider of products and services to the commercial and military aerospace and ground defense industries, announced today the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 4,150,000 ordinary shares at a public offering price of $26.00 per ordinary share.

Analysts’ Opinion of TATT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TATT stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for TATT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TATT in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $30 based on the research report published on December 05, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

TATT Trading at -5.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TATT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.15%, as shares sank -3.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TATT fell by -10.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +92.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.82. In addition, TAT Technologies Ltd saw 7.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TATT starting from Ben-Yair Ehud, who proposed sale 6,367 shares at the price of $25.10 back on Dec 11 ’24. After this action, Ben-Yair Ehud now owns shares of TAT Technologies Ltd, valued at $159,812 using the latest closing price.

Ben-Yair Ehud, the Officer of TAT Technologies Ltd, proposed sale 4,649 shares at $23.07 during a trade that took place back on Dec 05 ’24, which means that Ben-Yair Ehud is holding shares at $107,252 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TATT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.08 for the present operating margin

0.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for TAT Technologies Ltd stands at 0.07. The total capital return value is set at 0.1. Equity return is now at value 12.30, with 8.26 for asset returns.

Based on TAT Technologies Ltd (TATT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.15 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.3. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.18. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 8.12.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 17.48 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.7. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.12for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.93. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.87.

Conclusion

In conclusion, TAT Technologies Ltd (TATT) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.