The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Shake Shack Inc’s (SHAK) Stock

The stock of Shake Shack Inc (SHAK) has gone up by 10.97% for the week, with a 43.49% rise in the past month and a 18.54% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.61% for SHAK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.53% for SHAK’s stock, with a 15.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Shake Shack Inc (NYSE: SHAK) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Shake Shack Inc (NYSE: SHAK) is above average at 440.79x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.75.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SHAK is 38.21M, and currently, short sellers hold a 13.20% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SHAK on May 30, 2025 was 1.54M shares.

SHAK) stock’s latest price update

Shake Shack Inc (NYSE: SHAK) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.06 compared to its previous closing price of 126.57. However, the company has seen a gain of 10.97% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-05-29 that SHAK rides on menu hits, digital gains and bold expansion efforts for growth. Yet uncertain macroeconomic environment is a concern.

Analysts’ Opinion of SHAK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SHAK stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for SHAK by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for SHAK in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $105 based on the research report published on May 19, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SHAK reach a price target of $125, previously predicting the price at $155. The rating they have provided for SHAK stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 09th, 2025.

Loop Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to SHAK, setting the target price at $127 in the report published on April 01st of the current year.

SHAK Trading at 30.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHAK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.50%, as shares surge +44.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +47.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHAK rose by +10.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $111.54. In addition, Shake Shack Inc saw -2.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SHAK starting from Fogertey Katherine Irene, who sale 180 shares at the price of $115.05 back on May 13 ’25. After this action, Fogertey Katherine Irene now owns 39,706 shares of Shake Shack Inc, valued at $20,708 using the latest closing price.

Katherine Fogertey, the Officer of Shake Shack Inc, proposed sale 180 shares at $113.94 during a trade that took place back on May 13 ’25, which means that Katherine Fogertey is holding shares at $20,509 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SHAK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.01 for the present operating margin

0.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Shake Shack Inc stands at 0.01. The total capital return value is set at 0.01. Equity return is now at value 2.70, with 0.74 for asset returns.

Based on Shake Shack Inc (SHAK), the company’s capital structure generated 0.64 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.21. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.74. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 7.09.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 120.89 million with net debt to EBITDA at 4.08. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 38.25for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.91.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Shake Shack Inc (SHAK) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.