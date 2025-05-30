The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Global Net Lease Inc’s (GNL) Stock

The stock of Global Net Lease Inc (GNL) has gone up by 2.75% for the week, with a 4.25% rise in the past month and a 4.25% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.51% for GNL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.15% for GNL stock, with a simple moving average of 1.05% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE: GNL) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GNL is 1.22. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for GNL is 221.31M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.53% of that float. On May 30, 2025, GNL’s average trading volume was 1.88M shares.

GNL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE: GNL) has surged by 0.64 when compared to previous closing price of 7.80, but the company has seen a 2.75% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-29 that Net Lease REITs create value by investing at returns above their cost of capital; WACC is a key metric for quality assessment. Top Net Lease REITs like Agree Realty, Essential Properties, Four Corners, VICI, and Realty Income have the most attractive WACCs and investment spreads. High-yield or cheap REITs often have elevated payout ratios and weaker balance sheets, signaling higher risk and possible dividend instability.

Analysts’ Opinion of GNL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GNL stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for GNL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GNL in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $8 based on the research report published on April 22, 2025 of the current year 2025.

JMP Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GNL reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for GNL stocks is “Mkt Outperform” according to the report published on December 17th, 2024.

Truist gave a rating of “Hold” to GNL, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on March 28th of the previous year.

GNL Trading at 2.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GNL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.10%, as shares surge +3.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GNL rose by +2.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.76. In addition, Global Net Lease Inc saw 7.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GNL starting from SCHORSCH NICHOLAS S, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $7.99 back on May 15 ’25. After this action, SCHORSCH NICHOLAS S now owns 1,529,073 shares of Global Net Lease Inc, valued at $799,000 using the latest closing price.

SCHORSCH NICHOLAS S, the 10% Owner of Global Net Lease Inc, sale 200,000 shares at $7.95 during a trade that took place back on Apr 03 ’25, which means that SCHORSCH NICHOLAS S is holding 1,629,073 shares at $1,590,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GNL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.16 for the present operating margin

0.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Global Net Lease Inc stands at -0.41. The total capital return value is set at 0.02. Equity return is now at value -13.01, with -4.20 for asset returns.

Based on Global Net Lease Inc (GNL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.63 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.08. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.72. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.38.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 594.24 million with net debt to EBITDA at 6.96. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.7. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.63for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.13.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Global Net Lease Inc (GNL) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.