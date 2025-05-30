The Impact of Market Fluctuations on BILL Holdings Inc’s (BILL) Stock

The stock of BILL Holdings Inc (BILL) has seen a -2.67% decrease in the past week, with a -6.43% drop in the past month, and a -20.10% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.62% for BILL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.16% for BILL’s stock, with a -30.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in BILL Holdings Inc (NYSE: BILL) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.38. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 7 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for BILL is 93.03M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.41% of that float. On May 30, 2025, the average trading volume of BILL was 2.35M shares.

BILL) stock’s latest price update

The stock of BILL Holdings Inc (NYSE: BILL) has decreased by -2.43 when compared to last closing price of 44.48. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.67% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-27 that BILL stock suffers from market challenges and competition, but AI-driven automation, partnerships, and growing platform adoption drive its fintech momentum.

Analysts’ Opinion of BILL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BILL stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for BILL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BILL in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $60 based on the research report published on April 30, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to BILL, setting the target price at $95 in the report published on January 16th of the current year.

BILL Trading at -3.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BILL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.99%, as shares sank -4.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BILL fell by -2.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.76. In addition, BILL Holdings Inc saw -48.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BILL starting from RAJESH AJI, who proposed sale 2,377 shares at the price of $51.57 back on Mar 04 ’25. After this action, RAJESH AJI now owns shares of BILL Holdings Inc, valued at $122,582 using the latest closing price.

Wagonfeld Alison, the Director of BILL Holdings Inc, sale 979 shares at $100.00 during a trade that took place back on Jan 31 ’25, which means that Wagonfeld Alison is holding 0 shares at $97,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BILL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.0 for the present operating margin

0.8 for the gross margin

The net margin for BILL Holdings Inc stands at 0.03. The total capital return value is set at 0.0. Equity return is now at value 0.97, with 0.41 for asset returns.

Based on BILL Holdings Inc (BILL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.29 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.22. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.41. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.11.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 96.03 million with net debt to EBITDA at 3.96. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 53.37for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.69.

Conclusion

To sum up, BILL Holdings Inc (BILL) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.