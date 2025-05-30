The -76.00% Simple Moving Average of NIP Group Inc. ADR’s (NIPG) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of NIP Group Inc. ADR (NIPG) has gone down by -10.61% for the week, with a -36.90% drop in the past month and a -49.79% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.55% for NIPG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.67% for NIPG’s stock, with a -76.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in NIP Group Inc. ADR (NASDAQ: NIPG) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average trading volume for NIPG on May 30, 2025 was 237.66K shares.

NIPG) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of NIP Group Inc. ADR (NASDAQ: NIPG) has dropped by -6.35 compared to previous close of 1.26. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -10.61% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-12 that ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NIP Group Inc. (“NIPG” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NIPG), a leading digital entertainment company, today announced that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on May 12, 2025.

Analysts’ Opinion of NIPG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NIPG stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for NIPG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NIPG in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $12 based on the research report published on December 19, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

NIPG Trading at -29.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NIPG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.97%, as shares sank -28.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NIPG fell by -10.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4160. In addition, NIP Group Inc. ADR saw -82.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NIPG starting from Zhang Heng, who proposed sale 376,961 shares at the price of $1.30 back on May 19 ’25. After this action, Zhang Heng now owns shares of NIP Group Inc. ADR, valued at $490,049 using the latest closing price.

Li Zhiyong, the Officer of NIP Group Inc. ADR, proposed sale 191,992 shares at $1.30 during a trade that took place back on May 16 ’25, which means that Li Zhiyong is holding shares at $249,590 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NIPG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.18 for the present operating margin

0.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for NIP Group Inc. ADR stands at -0.16. The total capital return value is set at -0.05.

Based on NIP Group Inc. ADR (NIPG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.04 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.45. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.05. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -28.0.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -7.4 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.52. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.37for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.27.

Conclusion

In conclusion, NIP Group Inc. ADR (NIPG) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.