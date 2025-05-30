The -35.43% Simple Moving Average of Freshpet Inc’s (FRPT) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of Freshpet Inc (FRPT) has seen a -6.23% decrease in the past week, with a 8.24% gain in the past month, and a -25.63% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.94% for FRPT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.01% for FRPT’s stock, with a simple moving average of -35.43% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ: FRPT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ: FRPT) is above average at 264.80x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.86.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for FRPT is 47.72M, and currently, short sellers hold a 14.21% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FRPT on May 30, 2025 was 1.56M shares.

FRPT) stock’s latest price update

Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ: FRPT)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.00 in comparison to its previous close of 80.40, however, the company has experienced a -6.23% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-20 that BEDMINSTER, N.J., May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Freshpet, Inc. (“Freshpet” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: FRPT) today announced that members of the executive management team will participate in the Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference in Paris, France.

Analysts’ Opinion of FRPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FRPT stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for FRPT by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for FRPT in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $96 based on the research report published on May 28, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FRPT reach a price target of $80. The rating they have provided for FRPT stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on April 30th, 2025.

FRPT Trading at -1.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FRPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.09%, as shares surge +9.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FRPT fell by -6.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $82.07. In addition, Freshpet Inc saw -46.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FRPT starting from MCLEVISH TIMOTHY R, who purchase 1,750 shares at the price of $88.47 back on Mar 14 ’25. After this action, MCLEVISH TIMOTHY R now owns 31,790 shares of Freshpet Inc, valued at $154,815 using the latest closing price.

GEORGE WALTER N., the Director of Freshpet Inc, purchase 500 shares at $89.26 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10 ’25, which means that GEORGE WALTER N. is holding 41,342 shares at $44,630 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FRPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.02 for the present operating margin

0.4 for the gross margin

The net margin for Freshpet Inc stands at 0.02. The total capital return value is set at 0.01. Equity return is now at value 1.54, with 1.03 for asset returns.

Based on Freshpet Inc (FRPT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.29 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.36. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.41. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.16.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 133.4 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.29. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.0. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.19for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.91.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Freshpet Inc (FRPT) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.