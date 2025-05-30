The -32.36% Simple Moving Average of Complete Solaria Inc’s (SPWR) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of Complete Solaria Inc (SPWR) has seen a -26.32% decrease in the past week, with a -37.00% drop in the past month, and a -17.65% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.38% for SPWR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -26.36% for SPWR’s stock, with a simple moving average of -32.36% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Complete Solaria Inc (NASDAQ: SPWR) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.66.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SPWR is 52.97M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.93% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SPWR on May 30, 2025 was 629.50K shares.

SPWR) stock’s latest price update

Complete Solaria Inc (NASDAQ: SPWR)’s stock price has gone decline by -2.33 in comparison to its previous close of 1.29, however, the company has experienced a -26.32% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-12 that OREM, Utah, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — T.J. Rodgers, the CEO of SunPower (aka Complete Solaria, Inc.) (“SunPower” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SPWR), a solar technology, services, and installation company, today published an open letter to shareholders regarding the Company’s 2025 Annual Meeting and proxy vote.

SPWR Trading at -25.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPWR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.13%, as shares sank -33.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPWR fell by -26.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7110. In addition, Complete Solaria Inc saw -29.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPWR starting from Gishen Adam, who sale 37,743 shares at the price of $1.88 back on May 16 ’25. After this action, Gishen Adam now owns 129,999 shares of Complete Solaria Inc, valued at $71,134 using the latest closing price.

Gishen Adam, the Director of Complete Solaria Inc, sale 10,000 shares at $1.92 during a trade that took place back on May 19 ’25, which means that Gishen Adam is holding 119,999 shares at $19,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPWR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.11 for the present operating margin

0.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Complete Solaria Inc stands at -0.15. The total capital return value is set at -0.41. Equity return is now at value -2937.39, with -38.94 for asset returns.

Based on Complete Solaria Inc (SPWR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.53 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.44. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.13. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -6.61.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -35.48 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.74. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.83for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.19.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Complete Solaria Inc (SPWR) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.