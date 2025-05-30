The -13.88% Decline of Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc’s (LCTX) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, LCTX stock has gone up by 9.89%, with a monthly gain of 33.13% and a quarterly surge of 18.31%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.59%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.61% for Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 25.80% for LCTX’s stock, with a 0.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc (AMEX: LCTX) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.54.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for LCTX is 227.36M, and currently, short sellers hold a 13.18% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of LCTX on May 30, 2025 was 1.37M shares.

LCTX) stock’s latest price update

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc (AMEX: LCTX)’s stock price has dropped by -3.16 in relation to previous closing price of 0.69. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 9.89% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-14 that CARLSBAD, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)—- $LCTX #LineageCellTherapeutics–Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American and TASE: LCTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing allogeneic cell therapies for unmet medical needs, today announced that Brian M. Culley, Lineage’s Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting at the 3rd Annual H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Investor Conference, in a fireside chat hosted by Joseph Pantginis, Ph.D., Managing Director, Equity Research, on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, at 2:30pm ET. The 3rd Ann.

Analysts’ Opinion of LCTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LCTX stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for LCTX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LCTX in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $4 based on the research report published on August 20, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LCTX reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for LCTX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 02nd, 2022.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to LCTX, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on June 14th of the previous year.

LCTX Trading at 36.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LCTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.59%, as shares surge +29.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LCTX rose by +7.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5275. In addition, Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc saw 32.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LCTX starting from BROADWOOD PARTNERS, L.P., who purchase 7,894,737 shares at the price of $0.76 back on Jan 27 ’25. After this action, BROADWOOD PARTNERS, L.P. now owns 49,560,992 shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc, valued at $6,000,000 using the latest closing price.

Howe Jill Ann, the Chief Financial Officer of Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc, purchase 15,000 shares at $0.59 during a trade that took place back on Nov 26 ’24, which means that Howe Jill Ann is holding 25,500 shares at $8,850 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LCTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.23 for the present operating margin

0.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc stands at -1.7. The total capital return value is set at -0.22. Equity return is now at value -21.40, with -14.72 for asset returns.

Based on Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc (LCTX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.03 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -9.89.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -20.87 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.19. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.1. The receivables turnover for the company is 44.87for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.82.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc (LCTX) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.