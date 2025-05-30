The -13.88% Decline of Inuvo Inc’s (INUV) Stock in the Past Quarter

The stock of Inuvo Inc (INUV) has seen a -13.03% decrease in the past week, with a 1.64% gain in the past month, and a -8.00% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.99% for INUV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.11% for INUV’s stock, with a 10.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Inuvo Inc (AMEX: INUV) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for INUV is at 0.84. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for INUV is 116.49M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.63% of that float. The average trading volume for INUV on May 30, 2025 was 680.21K shares.

Inuvo Inc (AMEX: INUV)’s stock price has gone decline by -10.74 in comparison to its previous close of 0.44, however, the company has experienced a -13.03% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-14 that LITTLE ROCK, Ark., May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE American: INUV), a leading provider of artificial intelligence AdTech solutions, announced today that it will be participating in the Ladenburg Thalmann Innovation EXPO25, to be held on May 21, 2025, at Convene, 101 Park Avenue, New York, NY.

Analysts’ Opinion of INUV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INUV stocks, with Alliance Global Partners repeating the rating for INUV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for INUV in the upcoming period, according to Alliance Global Partners is $2.25 based on the research report published on July 28, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to INUV, setting the target price at $4.50 in the report published on September 29th of the previous year.

INUV Trading at -0.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INUV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.98%, as shares surge +2.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INUV fell by -13.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4261. In addition, Inuvo Inc saw -38.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for INUV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.06 for the present operating margin

0.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Inuvo Inc stands at -0.05. The total capital return value is set at -0.37. Equity return is now at value -34.39, with -15.98 for asset returns.

Based on Inuvo Inc (INUV), the company’s capital structure generated 0.07 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.28. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.07. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -44.22.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -2.69 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.53. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.59. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.78for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 2.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.88.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Inuvo Inc (INUV) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.