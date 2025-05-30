The -13.88% Decline of Crocs Inc’s (CROX) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, CROX stock has gone down by -7.90%, with a monthly gain of 8.13% and a quarterly surge of 3.02%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.17%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.41% for Crocs Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.93% for CROX’s stock, with a -8.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Crocs Inc (NASDAQ: CROX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Crocs Inc (NASDAQ: CROX) is 6.37x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CROX is 1.43. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CROX is 53.73M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.20% of that float. On May 30, 2025, CROX’s average trading volume was 1.86M shares.

Crocs Inc (NASDAQ: CROX)’s stock price has decreased by -2.78 compared to its previous closing price of 106.88. However, the company has seen a -7.90% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-29 that When deciding whether to buy, sell, or hold a stock, investors often rely on analyst recommendations. Media reports about rating changes by these brokerage-firm-employed (or sell-side) analysts often influence a stock’s price, but are they really important?

Analysts’ Opinion of CROX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CROX stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for CROX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CROX in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $110 based on the research report published on March 12, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CROX reach a price target of $116. The rating they have provided for CROX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 22nd, 2024.

Loop Capital gave a rating of “Hold” to CROX, setting the target price at $110 in the report published on November 07th of the previous year.

CROX Trading at 0.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CROX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.17%, as shares surge +7.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CROX fell by -7.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $109.30. In addition, Crocs Inc saw -5.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CROX starting from SMACH THOMAS J, who sale 9,139 shares at the price of $109.47 back on May 09 ’25. After this action, SMACH THOMAS J now owns 109,458 shares of Crocs Inc, valued at $1,000,446 using the latest closing price.

Bickley Ian, the Director of Crocs Inc, sale 3,044 shares at $115.89 during a trade that took place back on May 12 ’25, which means that Bickley Ian is holding 27,505 shares at $352,784 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CROX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.25 for the present operating margin

0.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Crocs Inc stands at 0.23. The total capital return value is set at 0.23. Equity return is now at value 53.70, with 19.42 for asset returns.

Based on Crocs Inc (CROX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.16 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 2.68. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.19. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 18.21.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.02 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.2. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.81for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.52.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Crocs Inc (CROX) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.