The -13.88% Decline of Cartesian Therapeutics Inc’s (RNAC) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, RNAC stock has gone up by 7.76%, with a monthly decline of -15.97% and a quarterly plunge of -44.48%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.86%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.63% for Cartesian Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.82% for RNAC’s stock, with a -39.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cartesian Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RNAC) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.32.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for RNAC is 8.31M, and currently, short sellers hold a 30.16% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of RNAC on May 30, 2025 was 99.28K shares.

RNAC) stock’s latest price update

Cartesian Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RNAC)’s stock price has soared by 10.01 in relation to previous closing price of 9.09. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 7.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-08 that Initiation of Phase 3 AURORA trial of Descartes-08 in myasthenia gravis expected in 2Q25; deep and sustained benefits observed through Month 12 after a single course of therapy in Phase 2b trial

Analysts’ Opinion of RNAC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RNAC stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for RNAC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RNAC in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $42 based on the research report published on December 19, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

RNAC Trading at -13.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RNAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.86%, as shares sank -16.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RNAC rose by +7.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.29. In addition, Cartesian Therapeutics Inc saw -44.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RNAC starting from SPRINGER TIMOTHY A, who purchase 48,595 shares at the price of $10.47 back on Apr 10 ’25. After this action, SPRINGER TIMOTHY A now owns 620,175 shares of Cartesian Therapeutics Inc, valued at $508,751 using the latest closing price.

SPRINGER TIMOTHY A, the Director of Cartesian Therapeutics Inc, purchase 41,782 shares at $9.43 during a trade that took place back on Apr 09 ’25, which means that SPRINGER TIMOTHY A is holding 571,580 shares at $393,947 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RNAC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.53 for the present operating margin

0.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cartesian Therapeutics Inc stands at -1.12. The total capital return value is set at -0.13. Equity return is now at value -938.38, with -102.11 for asset returns.

Based on Cartesian Therapeutics Inc (RNAC), the company’s capital structure generated -1.82 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -2.19.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -77.14 million with net debt to EBITDA at 4.15. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.73. The receivables turnover for the company is 19.36for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.34.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Cartesian Therapeutics Inc (RNAC) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.