The -13.88% Decline of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc’s (AUPH) Stock in the Past Quarter

The stock of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH) has gone down by -4.20% for the week, with a -1.60% drop in the past month and a 5.83% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.74% for AUPH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.55% for AUPH’s stock, with a 1.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AUPH) Right Now?

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AUPH) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 28.93x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.17. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for AUPH is 120.13M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.06% of that float. On May 30, 2025, the average trading volume of AUPH was 1.41M shares.

AUPH) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AUPH) has surged by 0.13 when compared to previous closing price of 7.98, but the company has seen a -4.20% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-22 that ROCKVILLE, Md. & EDMONTON, Alberta–(BUSINESS WIRE)–New AURORA 1 Analysis: LUPKYNIS-Based Triple Immunosuppressive Therapy Yields Deep Proteinuria Reduction in Lupus Nephritis.

Analysts’ Opinion of AUPH

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AUPH reach a price target of $25, previously predicting the price at $34. The rating they have provided for AUPH stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on May 05th, 2022.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to AUPH, setting the target price at $31 in the report published on December 10th of the previous year.

AUPH Trading at -0.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AUPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.60%, as shares sank -3.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AUPH fell by -4.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +47.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.12. In addition, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -11.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AUPH starting from Keenan Greg, who sale 8,305 shares at the price of $8.23 back on Mar 07 ’25. After this action, Keenan Greg now owns 153,484 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $68,350 using the latest closing price.

Greenleaf Peter, the Chief Executive Officer of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, sale 195,593 shares at $8.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03 ’25, which means that Greenleaf Peter is holding 1,953,892 shares at $1,564,744 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AUPH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.13 for the present operating margin

0.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at 0.16. The total capital return value is set at 0.07. Equity return is now at value 11.23, with 7.80 for asset returns.

Based on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH), the company’s capital structure generated 0.18 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.83. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.22. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 12.55.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 31.73 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.21. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.13for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.93.

Conclusion

To sum up, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.