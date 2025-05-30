The -11.98% Simple Moving Average of ACV Auctions Inc’s (ACVA) Stock in the Past 200 Days

In the past week, ACVA stock has gone down by -0.24%, with a monthly gain of 8.82% and a quarterly surge of 1.24%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.06%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.74% for ACV Auctions Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.49% for ACVA stock, with a simple moving average of -11.98% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ACV Auctions Inc (NYSE: ACVA) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.75. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 7 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ACVA is 162.34M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.31% of that float. On May 30, 2025, the average trading volume of ACVA was 2.56M shares.

ACVA) stock’s latest price update

ACV Auctions Inc (NYSE: ACVA)’s stock price has decreased by -2.57 compared to its previous closing price of 16.72. However, the company has seen a -0.24% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-14 that BUFFALO, N.Y., May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ACV (NYSE: ACVA), the leading digital automotive marketplace and data services partner for dealers and commercial clients, has launched a free, digital roundtable series to help dealers source inventory smartly and sell quickly.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACVA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACVA stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for ACVA by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ACVA in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $20 based on the research report published on March 20, 2025 of the current year 2025.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ACVA reach a price target of $20, previously predicting the price at $22. The rating they have provided for ACVA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 12th, 2025.

Stephens gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to ACVA, setting the target price at $20.50 in the report published on January 22nd of the current year.

ACVA Trading at 6.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.06%, as shares surge +10.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACVA fell by -0.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.37. In addition, ACV Auctions Inc saw -24.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACVA starting from Waterman Michael, who sale 223,330 shares at the price of $17.00 back on May 13 ’25. After this action, Waterman Michael now owns 466,548 shares of ACV Auctions Inc, valued at $3,796,610 using the latest closing price.

MICHAEL G WATERMAN, the Officer of ACV Auctions Inc, proposed sale 223,330 shares at $16.80 during a trade that took place back on May 13 ’25, which means that MICHAEL G WATERMAN is holding shares at $3,751,944 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACVA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.11 for the present operating margin

0.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for ACV Auctions Inc stands at -0.11. The total capital return value is set at -0.12. Equity return is now at value -16.49, with -6.74 for asset returns.

Based on ACV Auctions Inc (ACVA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.27 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.53. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.38. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -13.32.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -46.57 million with net debt to EBITDA at 4.12. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.68for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.

Conclusion

To sum up, ACV Auctions Inc (ACVA) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.