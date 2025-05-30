TG Therapeutics Inc (TGTX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TGTX) has jumped by 1.62 compared to previous close of 35.14. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.42% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-28 that TG Therapeutics remains on track, with Q1 revenue matching my model and potential for 110% growth in 2025 if price increases hold. Analyst estimates for 2025 revenue have risen sharply, and Q2 expectations now exceed both company guidance and my own projections. Recent price increases for Briumvi and pipeline catalysts like a subcutaneous version could drive further outperformance versus current expectations.

Is It Worth Investing in TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TGTX) Right Now?

TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TGTX) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 146.35x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.95. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for TGTX is 142.95M, and at present, short sellers hold a 15.79% of that float. On May 30, 2025, the average trading volume of TGTX was 3.13M shares.

TGTX’s Market Performance

TGTX stock saw a decrease of 4.42% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -18.58% and a quarterly a decrease of 25.17%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.98%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.17% for TG Therapeutics Inc (TGTX). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.17% for TGTX’s stock, with a simple moving average of 15.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TGTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TGTX stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for TGTX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TGTX in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $50 based on the research report published on October 29, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TGTX reach a price target of $12, previously predicting the price at $16. The rating they have provided for TGTX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 02nd, 2023.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to TGTX, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on June 26th of the previous year.

TGTX Trading at -6.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TGTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.98%, as shares sank -21.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TGTX rose by +4.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +79.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.65. In addition, TG Therapeutics Inc saw 18.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TGTX starting from Power Sean A, who sale 11,337 shares at the price of $30.29 back on Jan 03 ’25. After this action, Power Sean A now owns 670,632 shares of TG Therapeutics Inc, valued at $343,443 using the latest closing price.

Power Sean A, the CFO of TG Therapeutics Inc, sale 10,021 shares at $28.53 during a trade that took place back on Jan 06 ’25, which means that Power Sean A is holding 660,611 shares at $285,939 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TGTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.15 for the present operating margin

0.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for TG Therapeutics Inc stands at 0.1. The total capital return value is set at 0.12. Equity return is now at value 19.70, with 7.60 for asset returns.

Based on TG Therapeutics Inc (TGTX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.04 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -6.8. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.04. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.09.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 49.9 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.76. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.03for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.02.

Conclusion

To sum up, TG Therapeutics Inc (TGTX) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.